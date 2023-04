CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Walmart on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake is reopening its doors to the public nearly five months after a manager opened fire in the store, killing six people before turning the gun on himself.

On Wednesday, the store is set to hold a ceremony at 9 a.m. before its grand reopening to the public at 10 a.m.

