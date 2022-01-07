Watch
News

Actions

Live blog: Updates as more winter weather hits Hampton Roads this week

Winter weather hits Virginia
items.[0].image.alt
The McNeils
Harcum, Gloucester County, Piankatank River area on Monday
thumbnail_IMG_4719.jpg
Posted at 3:18 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 03:18:00-05

More cold, wet, winter weather moved in late Thursday night into Friday morning. Local areas could see sleet or snow mixing in Friday morning, mainly for areas to the north and west.

Highs will drop to near 40s on Friday and winds will also ramp up on Friday.

Click here to see the latest weather forecast

The First Warning Weather Team is tracking the storms and we will be updating this story with up to the minute details as we learn more about how they impact out area.

Latest updates are listed below with the newest at the top:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories