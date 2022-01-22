Watch
Live blog: Updates as snow moves out the area and freezing temperatures stay

Everlena Oliver
thumbnail_20220122_030648.jpg
Posted at 6:18 AM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 07:12:25-05

Snow will move out from west to east this morning before 9 AM.

Temperatures will struggle to break past the freezing point this afternoon, so refreeze is likely.

There’s a Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of the Southside, lower Peninsula, Eastern Shore, and northeast North Carolina from Friday to Saturday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been placed on Surry, Sussex, James City, Williamsburg, Gloucester, and Mathews.

Closures All City offices, courts, community centers, and libraries are CLOSED. Community centers and libraries will remain closed through the weekend. Monday’s status will be determined Sunday evening.

Virginia Beach will remain under Essential Operating Conditions until Sunday at 8 a.m.The Virginia Beach Sports Center will have a delayed opening of 9 a.m. on Saturday and the volleyball tournament is set to proceed.

The following Virginia Beach affiliated sites will be closed Saturday, Jan. 22:

  • Landfill and Resource Recovery Center
  • Libraries
  • Mount Trashmore (sledding is prohibited)
  • Recreation Centers
  • The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts box office
  • The Thoroughgood House
  • The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Cente
  • West Neck Recycling Center

Due to roadway conditions and for the safety of passengers and staff, Suffolk Public Works advises that Suffolk Transit service has been suspended for today, Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Trash and Recycling Update Trash and recycling collection routes are postponed until Monday, January 24. Residents can place cans at the curbside beginning Sunday evening for Monday collection. Waste Management workers will be assisting with road clearing efforts so continued delays to collection are likely.

The First Warning Weather Team is tracking the storms and we will be updating this story with up to the minute details as we learn more about how they impact out area.

Latest updates are listed below with the newest at the top:

Closings | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings

