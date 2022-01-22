Live blog: Updates as snow moves out the area and freezing temperatures stay

Snow will move out from west to east this morning before 9 AM.

Temperatures will struggle to break past the freezing point this afternoon, so refreeze is likely.

There’s a Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of the Southside, lower Peninsula, Eastern Shore, and northeast North Carolina from Friday to Saturday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been placed on Surry, Sussex, James City, Williamsburg, Gloucester, and Mathews.

Closures All City offices, courts, community centers, and libraries are CLOSED. Community centers and libraries will remain closed through the weekend. Monday’s status will be determined Sunday evening.

Virginia Beach will remain under Essential Operating Conditions until Sunday at 8 a.m.The Virginia Beach Sports Center will have a delayed opening of 9 a.m. on Saturday and the volleyball tournament is set to proceed.

The following Virginia Beach affiliated sites will be closed Saturday, Jan. 22:



Landfill and Resource Recovery Center

Libraries

Mount Trashmore (sledding is prohibited)

Recreation Centers

The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts box office

The Thoroughgood House

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Cente

West Neck Recycling Center

Due to roadway conditions and for the safety of passengers and staff, Suffolk Public Works advises that Suffolk Transit service has been suspended for today, Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Trash and Recycling Update Trash and recycling collection routes are postponed until Monday, January 24. Residents can place cans at the curbside beginning Sunday evening for Monday collection. Waste Management workers will be assisting with road clearing efforts so continued delays to collection are likely.

The First Warning Weather Team is tracking the storms and we will be updating this story with up to the minute details as we learn more about how they impact out area.

Latest updates are listed below with the newest at the top:

EXTENDED FORECAST

Here's a look at what to expect over the next seven days https://t.co/Op35kWgP4y #FirstWarn3 pic.twitter.com/IAOmBGIH7W — Myles Henderson (@MHendersonWTKR) January 22, 2022

Plowing operations continue this morning after crews worked throughout the night plowing emergency routes & some primary routes. Roads remain snow covered & slick. Every extra vehicle out on the roads makes it harder for our crews to do their job so please stay home if you can. pic.twitter.com/JrDRLI4Kaf — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) January 22, 2022

BRRR 🥶

Temps in the 20s and 30s this morning

Wind chill in the teens!https://t.co/Op35kWgP4y#FirstWarn3 pic.twitter.com/nJuVFHggRK — Myles Henderson (@MHendersonWTKR) January 22, 2022

We're still seeing hazardous driving conditions across Hampton Roads this morning as snow continues to fall. Avoid travel and give our @VaDOT crews room to clear and treat our roads. https://t.co/ZvcFxEJwQ8 pic.twitter.com/Mn8QheNV6T — VDOT (@VaDOT) January 22, 2022

As the #snow comes down, our friends at #VDOT Safety Service Patrol are out & about helping folks who have stalled or gotten stuck - huge shoutout to y'all! Check out the snow in #Norfolk & #Chesapeake! https://t.co/GTPiCyeeU2 #WinterStorm #Virginia pic.twitter.com/n2UXwOJ82f — Ted Noah (@TedNoah) January 22, 2022

❗️Snow continues to fall in Hampton Roads and southeast Virginia

⚠️We urge you to stay off the roads in impacted areas to give our #VDOT teams time and space to clear and treat them

📲Check https://t.co/Gf39YldzI4 for current road conditions



📍North Virginia Beach pic.twitter.com/U15y5E7fI8 — VDOT (@VaDOT) January 22, 2022

A 3 a.m. snapshot as our nearly 300 trucks continue to work around-the-clock clearing roads while snow continues to blanket Hampton Roads! Avoid travel this morning for your safety and to allow our plows to continue their work as safely and efficiently as possible! #hrtraffic pic.twitter.com/8O763pnjBr — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) January 22, 2022

RADAR

Snow still falling for most of SE VA and NE NC

Rain on the OBX (south of KDH)

Snow will taper off from west to east this morninghttps://t.co/Op35kWgP4y#FirstWarn3 #VAwx #NCwx pic.twitter.com/P0jSw7oXxo — Myles Henderson (@MHendersonWTKR) January 22, 2022

Due to icy conditions, Capitol Landing Road Bridge and Quarterpath Road between Redoubt Park and Quarterpath Crossing have been closed. pic.twitter.com/m4U4mBTtCd — City of Williamsburg (@WilliamsburgGov) January 22, 2022

Some businesses here in Virginia Beach near the intersection of Princess Anne Rd & Lynnhaven Pkwy weren’t taking any chances. They closed early on Friday & the laundromat closed for the whole weekend. https://t.co/rLxBNGubhh #FirstWarn3 ⁦@WTKR3⁩ pic.twitter.com/PkcvDNaj76 — Antoinette DelBel (@AnnieDelBel) January 22, 2022

