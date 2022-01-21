Watch
Live blog: Winter storm updates as snow begins to fall

WTKR News 3
Posted at 7:50 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 07:58:21-05

Snow is expected to fall throughout our region and significant snow accumulation is possible.

Mixed precipitation will continue in North Carolina throughout the morning, but most of Virginia will start to dry out as the sun rises.

Snow will spread from south to north this afternoon to evening. Expect widespread snow tonight depending on the area 3” to 6”could be seen with the highest numbers on the Southside and the Albemarle.

There’s a Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of the Southside, lower Peninsula, Eastern Shore, and northeast North Carolina from Friday to Saturday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been placed on Surry, Sussex, James City, Williamsburg, Gloucester, and Mathews.

Officials for the city of Chesapeake sent these updates as of Friday morning:

While snow is not a concern yet, ice is. Even treated roadways could be slick. We’re seeing particularly slick roads in southern Chesapeake and on bridges and overpasses. Motorists should be cautious of black ice throughout the day.

Closures
All City offices, courts, community centers, and libraries are CLOSED today, Friday, January 21. Community centers and libraries will remain closed through the weekend. Monday’s status will be determined Sunday evening.

Trash and Recycling Update
Friday trash and recycling collection routes are postponed until Monday, January 24. No trash or recycling collection will take place today. Residents can place cans at the curbside beginning Sunday evening for Monday collection. Waste Management workers will be assisting with road clearing efforts so continued delays to collection are likely.

The First Warning Weather Team is tracking the storms and we will be updating this story with up to the minute details as we learn more about how they impact out area.

Latest updates are listed below with the newest at the top:

