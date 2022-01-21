Live blog: Winter storm updates as snow begins to fall

Snow is expected to fall throughout our region and significant snow accumulation is possible.

Mixed precipitation will continue in North Carolina throughout the morning, but most of Virginia will start to dry out as the sun rises.

Snow will spread from south to north this afternoon to evening. Expect widespread snow tonight depending on the area 3” to 6”could be seen with the highest numbers on the Southside and the Albemarle.

There’s a Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of the Southside, lower Peninsula, Eastern Shore, and northeast North Carolina from Friday to Saturday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been placed on Surry, Sussex, James City, Williamsburg, Gloucester, and Mathews.

Officials for the city of Chesapeake sent these updates as of Friday morning:

While snow is not a concern yet, ice is. Even treated roadways could be slick. We’re seeing particularly slick roads in southern Chesapeake and on bridges and overpasses. Motorists should be cautious of black ice throughout the day.

Closures

All City offices, courts, community centers, and libraries are CLOSED today, Friday, January 21. Community centers and libraries will remain closed through the weekend. Monday’s status will be determined Sunday evening.

Trash and Recycling Update

Friday trash and recycling collection routes are postponed until Monday, January 24. No trash or recycling collection will take place today. Residents can place cans at the curbside beginning Sunday evening for Monday collection. Waste Management workers will be assisting with road clearing efforts so continued delays to collection are likely.

The First Warning Weather Team is tracking the storms and we will be updating this story with up to the minute details as we learn more about how they impact out area.

Latest updates are listed below with the newest at the top:

"Bridges may be icy" -- Watch closely and you'll see a slight fishtail on the Pasquotank River Bridge in #ElizabethCity. We were going pretty slow too!



Lesson for N.C. and #HRVA drivers out there this morning: Take it slow & watch out for ice. https://t.co/o7aCE7HeV6 @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/FOamT00G98 — Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) January 21, 2022

EXTENDED FORECAST

Here's a look at what to expect over the next seven days https://t.co/Op35kWgP4y #FirstWarn3 pic.twitter.com/kX4hElcZqT — Myles Henderson (@MHendersonWTKR) January 21, 2022

If your power goes out, how do you know if the food in the refrigerator is still good? @KristyStewardWx is here with an easy tip you can set up now!



Your local forecast: https://t.co/s6J5JnbXtq #FirstWarn3 pic.twitter.com/zGoi9hyLRW — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) January 21, 2022

Worried about food in your freezer going bad if you lose power? @MaddieKirker and @MHendersonWTKR have a trick to tell if its still safe to eat. Grab a quarter! @WTKR3 https://t.co/r3xIxxbd2H pic.twitter.com/s5r71nWhfK — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart) January 21, 2022

Good morning from #ElizabethCity! -- We're keeping an eye on the road conditions in NENC. FYI: @ECPPS remote learning today, @ECSU Friday classes and events canceled. (see both below)



Head to https://t.co/fnVrowD4mz for a full list of closures/delays. @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/2g4X6VjiIn — Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) January 21, 2022

TIMING ⏲️

Some leftover mixed precip in NC this morning

Snow spreading from south to north this afternoon to evening

Widespread snow tonighthttps://t.co/Op35kWgP4y#FirstWarn3 pic.twitter.com/QD7MxftwmF — Myles Henderson (@MHendersonWTKR) January 21, 2022

We just checked in with @AnthonyWTKR, who is driving through Pasquotank County, NC. He reports snow on the shoulders of the road, and some slick spots on bridges, but the travel lanes on US-17 are mostly clear. @WTKR3 https://t.co/Xl5wJEUt16. pic.twitter.com/xaTu8AfxcF — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart) January 21, 2022

COLD 🥶

Watch out for icy spots this morning!

Upper 20s and low 30s

Slightly above freezing on the OBXhttps://t.co/Op35kWgP4y#FirstWarn3 pic.twitter.com/4dmgfM0cXU — Myles Henderson (@MHendersonWTKR) January 21, 2022