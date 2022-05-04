Watch
News

Actions

Live Nation now offering $25 concert tickets for shows in Virginia Beach, Portsmouth

virginia beach ampitheater.PNG
LiveNation
virginia beach ampitheater.PNG
Posted at 11:11 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 11:11:50-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Did someone say $25 concert tickets?

That's right, for only $25, Live Nation is offering tickets to several shows locally.

Starting May 4 through May 10, Live Nation is offering the $25 deal for several shows locally, at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater and Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth. Shows locally include MTV Wild N' Out, H.E.R, Brad Paisley, The Avett Brothers, Chaka Khan, and more.

Tickets are on sale until supplies last.

To view the full list of shows available with this deal, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home