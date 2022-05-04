Live Nation now offering $25 concert tickets for shows in Virginia Beach, Portsmouth

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Did someone say $25 concert tickets?

That's right, for only $25, Live Nation is offering tickets to several shows locally.

Starting May 4 through May 10, Live Nation is offering the $25 deal for several shows locally, at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater and Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth. Shows locally include MTV Wild N' Out, H.E.R, Brad Paisley, The Avett Brothers, Chaka Khan, and more.

Tickets are on sale until supplies last.

To view the full list of shows available with this deal, click here.