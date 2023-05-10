Loaded gun found in Grand Rapids 3rd grader's backpack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Another gun was confiscated from a third-grade student at Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) Wednesday morning.

In a letter to families, the district says a student at Stocking Elementary School informed a staff member of a possible weapon in the possession of another student, prompting an immediate response.

GRPS says the student in question had a loaded sidearm in their backpack.

We’re told swift contact was made with the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD), which has since launched an investigation.

No injuries were reported.

GRPS officials will provide additional details about what happened and address the steps the district is taking at a 3 p.m. press conference.

“It saddens me that such an incident occurred within our school community today,” writes Principal Michael Thomasma. “Furthermore, it is frustrating to witness the increasing frequency of similar incidents not just in Grand Rapids, but across the nation.”

Parents are strongly urged to ensure all firearms are kept in a secure location and out of children’s reach. It is also advisable to keep an eye on what children have in their possession when they leave for school.

Furthermore, school officials encourage parents to teach their children to speak up when something feels off.

“This is as serious as it gets for a school leader. I’m deeply concerned, frustrated, and angry that in less than a week’s time we have confiscated two guns from elementary school children. This is not okay with me and it is not okay with our community,” says Superintendent Leadriane Roby, Ph.D. “We have to come together to do something about guns getting into the hands of our babies. We will be a part of the solution. We are taking action as a district and we are pleading with each member of this community for your support.”

We're told this is the fourth gun that was seized from a GRPS student during the 2022–23 school year.

Those with questions are asked to connect with Principal Thomasma by emailing ThomasmaM@grps.org or calling 616-819-3130.

The news comes exactly one week following a similar incident at another elementary school within the district.

