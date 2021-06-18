Local AMC theatres participating in chain's 'Black Picture Showcase' in celebration of Juneteenth

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - AMC Theaters is the latest company to celebrate an important American holiday.

The movie theater chain is holding its first-ever "AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth" in celebration of Juneteenth, the oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, from Friday, June 18 through Thursday, June 24.

Throughout the week, movie lovers can enjoy a collection of classic, contemporary and culturally relevant, Black-led films for $5.

Two local theaters, AMC Hampton 24 in Hampton and AMC Lynnhaven 18 in Virginia Beach, are participating in the showcase.

“This is a proud and historic moment for AMC, that could not have happened without the influence of our African American associates who used their voices to underscore the importance of honoring Juneteenth as a bedrock of American history,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres. “This opportunity is a celebration of the impact and accomplishments of African Americans in cinema. It is nothing less than a privilege for AMC to showcase their extraordinary talent.”

The “AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth” lineup features seven films celebrated in three categories:

Black Changemakers

"Do the Right Thing" - June 18

"Harriet" - June 18, 23

Black Cinema

"The Water Man" - June 19

"Fences" - June 19, 21

"Moonlight" - June 19, 24

Black Joy

"Barbershop: The Next Cut" - June 20

"Love & Basketball" - June 20, 22

Titles will also be available exclusively for Private Theatres Rentals at select AMC theatres, starting at $99. This allows up to 20 friends and family members to enjoy a private screening in their own auditorium. Guests wanting to book a private showing can do so by going to amctheatres.com/rentals or by updating and using the AMC Theatres mobile app.

Tickets are currently on sale. For full title, ticket price and showtime information, moviegoers can check the “AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth” webpage here.

Showtimes vary by location.

