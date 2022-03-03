Local animal rescue overrun by hounds they believe to be dumped after hunting season

Hounds are being dumped in rural Hampton Roads.

They have been found left in the woods or on the side of the road to fend for themselves.

“We’ve seen dozens of hounds being dumped in Hampton Roads lately, and rescuers say it’s because some hunters are no longer using them, so they’re abandoned,” Raquel Linger with Coastal Paws said.

Two hounds named Sally and Sammy were rescued just this week.

Linger runs Coastal Paws, which is a non-profit animal rescue for Virginia and North Carolina. She said she has been flooded with calls about hounds being dumped in nearby counties.

Linger said typically this happens between hunting seasons when the hounds may not perform up to the owner’s standard, so they are cut loose.

She said animal shelters are completely overrun and have no space to take in the dogs.

To avoid them being euthanized, Linger sets up fosters to take them in as well as providing spay neuter surgeries and other preventative care.

“I just feel like they deserve a chance, they did their job, they’re a working breed, and they didn’t ask for any of this, and what you get in return when you get a hound, there’s just nothing like it,” Linger said.

There are a few ways you can help. One is to help by fostering the dogs and second is to give monetarily.

You can use PayPal by searching @coastalpawsrescue.

Volunteers are also needed so if you are interested in fostering or volunteering email coastalpawsrescue1@gmail.com.