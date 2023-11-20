Local Army veteran raising money to buy comfort items for VA patients this holiday season

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A local Army veteran is raising funds to buy blankets, socks, and other items for VA patients for Christmas.

Rick Mulligan started the VA Christmas Project in 2019; he's given hundreds of gift bags out since his nonprofit began.

Mulligan told News 3 he does this so veterans aren't forgotten.

"That's the payoff — that I brought a smile to someone's face," said Mulligan.

The gift bags also have homemade cards from local elementary school kids.

Mulligan is having a fundraising event this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24-25, at Bayside Harley Davidson in Portsmouth.

There will be a mechanical bull, music, hot dogs and drinks. All proceeds will go to this year's VA Christmas Project.

More than 100 patients are currently on the list.