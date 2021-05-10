Watch
Local brewery celebrates American Craft Beer Week with daily events, specials

Elizabeth Ruiz
Beer
Posted at 2:18 PM, May 10, 2021
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - To celebrate American Craft Beer Week, a local brewery is hosting several specials and events.

American Craft Beer Week is celebrated from May 10 to May 16, 2021.

2020 was a challenging year for many small businesses, including independent breweries.

Tradition Brewing will host the following daily events and specials throughout the week:

  • Monday, May 10: Buy 1 4pack get half off your second from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tuesday, May 11: Tradition Swag Night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 12: Photo Contest that runs through Saturday
  • Thursday, May 14: Vendor Pop-Up from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Friday, May 16: Beer Dinner with Fin & Tonic

For more information on the week's events and specials, click here.

