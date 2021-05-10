Local brewery celebrates American Craft Beer Week with daily events, specials

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - To celebrate American Craft Beer Week, a local brewery is hosting several specials and events.

American Craft Beer Week is celebrated from May 10 to May 16, 2021.

2020 was a challenging year for many small businesses, including independent breweries.

Tradition Brewing will host the following daily events and specials throughout the week:

Monday, May 10: Buy 1 4pack get half off your second from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11: Tradition Swag Night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12: Photo Contest that runs through Saturday

Thursday, May 14: Vendor Pop-Up from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, May 16: Beer Dinner with Fin & Tonic

For more information on the week's events and specials, click here.