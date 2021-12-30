Local businesses keep drinks flowing despite glass bottle shortage

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – In the heart of Tarnished Truth Distilling Company in Virginia Beach, owner Andrew Yancey has no problem keeping the vats full.

“This is our bourbon we’re making here,” Yancey said. “We’re stocked up for New Year’s. It’s one of the biggest drinking holidays so we’re ready for it.”

But global issues pose a real threat to his business along with other distilleries and wineries.

“We’re having a tough time getting everything from employees to bottles to corks and we’re doing our best keep up with demand,” said Yancey, who also owns The Hunt Room, which is also inside The Cavalier Hotel.

The country is facing a glass bottle shortage. It’s just the latest snag in the supply chain issue.

“That’s the bread and butter of our business is selling liquor and if you have nothing to put it in, there’s no revue coming in,” Yancey said.

