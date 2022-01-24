Local car wash business booms after winter storm

HAMPTON, Va. - Car wash businesses were booming on Monday, as the snow melted after the winter storm.

News 3 went to Riptide in Hampton on Mercury Blvd. and saw how busy it was during the afternoon.

The assistant manager Keith Graves said they serviced 700 cars at that location on Sunday and he thinks they will do the same on Monday. This is in comparison to the typical number of vehicles they see which is around 300/day.

Graves said it is important to get salt and sand off your car because it can corrode paint and rims. He added, even if you do not go to a car wash it’s important to at least rinse your car off with water after winter weather

Related: Photo gallery: Snow blankets Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina