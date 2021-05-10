Watch
Local cities honor and remember law enforcement members with National Police Week

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - National Police Week officially kicked off Sunday and runs through May 15.

Cities throughout Hampton Roads are using this time to honor, remember, and celebrate law enforcement members around the country.

Here are some local cities that have planned events to commemorate the week.

Newport News:

  • Monday, May 10: Department flags will be lowered to half-staff, and Headquarters, 9710 Jefferson Avenue will be lit up in blue.
  • Tuesday, May 11: Twelve wreaths from Jeff’s Flowers of Course, representing each fallen officer, will be placed on the front lawn at Headquarters, 9710 Jefferson Avenue.
  • Wednesday, May 12, at 11:00 a.m.: NNPD will post on all their social media platforms a short video to honor our fallen officers.
  • Saturday, May 15: National Peace Maker’s Memorial Day. Flags will remain at half-mast until the next day.

NNPD says they are tentatively looking at October to hold an in-person ceremony.

Norfolk:
Mayor Kenneth Alexander proclaims Tuesday, May 11, as Peace Officers' Memorial Day in recognition of the 39 police officers who died in the line of duty since 1904.

This list will be updated as more events are added.

