Local cities to break ground on universal broadband project to connect over 12K homes, businesses with affordable internet

SUFFOLK, Va. - Over 12,000 local homes, businesses, schools, and churches will soon have access to fast and affordable internet.

Elected and appointed officials and community partners will join together on Tuesday, June 14, at 2:30 p.m., as the City of Suffolk, Isle of Wight County, and Southampton County, in partnership with Charter Communications, break ground on a universal broadband project.

The project will lay 2,000 miles of fiber and connect over 12,000 homes, businesses, schools, and churches to fast, reliable, and affordable high-speed internet. The ceremony will be held outdoors at 9301 Southwestern Boulevard in Suffolk.

It will provide universal service and support economic growth, educational opportunities, and access to healthcare services in underserved communities of western Hampton Roads.

This project is a key component of the Hampton Roads Regional Broadband Initiative.

To help fund this project, a $21 million Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant was awarded through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission. Additional support from each locality and Charter Communications will fully fund the $35 million project. It will be completed within three years.

News 3 plans to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.

