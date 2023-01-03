Local data shows spike in gas prices

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Gas prices across the state and right here in Hampton Roads are rising, according to Tidewater AAA.

AAA says the higher prices are due to the recent winter storm and cold temperatures. This is because the weather caused some refineries to shut down temporarily, even ones located in warmer regions like Texas.

Ryan Adcock, the Public Relations and Community Outreach Specialist at Tidewater AAA, says the price spike is temporary.

"The cost of gas will likely rise a bit more before this surge stalls due to less expensive oil and a return to seasonal driving patterns," said Adcock. "But 2022 will go down as a record year with a national annual average of $3.96. According to fuel expert Tom Kloza of OPIS, that's 40 to 50 cents more than the previous peak years of 2011 through 2014."

Gas prices in Hampton Roads are 24 cents higher than they were last month.

Here is a full breakdown of current gas prices, and how they’ve fluctuated:

