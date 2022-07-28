YORK COUNTY, Va. - A Peninsula doctor was arrested Thursday, July 28, on a felony child neglect charge.

59-year-old Timothy Raines was arrested after a 2-year-old girl died in his home earlier this month. The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said the charge was based on the living conditions of the home.

Major Ron Montgomery told News 3 that Raines is a local doctor and the grandfather of the girl.

Investigators said the toddler’s crib had urine-soaked blankets, cigarette butts, and loose change inside. Needles were also found in close proximity to the child. An illegal substance was found in a diaper bag.

The child’s parents, 37-year-old Jesse Alan Gunn, and 29-year-old Anna Elizabeth Raines were arrested on one count each of felony child neglect. They are being held without bond awaiting an October court appearance.

The cause of death of the toddler is still under investigation, pending autopsy results.