Local educators, parents react to Gov. Youngkin's ban of Critical Race Theory

NORFOLK, Va. - Gov. Glenn Youngkin's first executive order bans "inherently divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory" from being taught in schools.

Youngkin signed the order shortly after taking office on Saturday.

"I think it's wonderful," said Virginia Beach parent Annie Palumbo, who has been a frequent critic of the Virginia Beach school board over the past year.

"I define [CRT] as basically judging somebody by the color of their skin, telling especially the white children that because they are white they should be ashamed, they should be responsible for any race issues in this country," Palumbo said.

Educational leaders in the city have said CRT is not part of school curriculum.

The American Bar Association defines it as "a practice of interrogating race and racism in society that emerged in the legal academy and spread to other fields of scholarship… It critiques how the social construction of race and institutionalized racism perpetuate a racial caste system that relegates people of color to the bottom tiers."

While CRT is a legal and academic term, it's clear it's taken on a broader meaning for some parents around the country and state.

News 3 political and legal analyst Dr. Eric Claville the topic became a wedge issue during the campaign for governor last year.

"Under education, it's freedom of education, freedom to teach your kids what you want them to hear," Claville said.

Portsmouth School Board member Tamara Shewmake doesn't think Youngkin's order is necessary, saying CRT is not taught. Still she says she is receptive to the concerns of parents.

"I take every concern from our parents very seriously. If they do have a concern about what's being taught, how it's being taught, depending on the concern, I always take those concerns to [the superintendent]," Shewmake said.

Youngkin's executive order fulfilled a campaign promise.

"Virginia parents want our history – all of our history, the good and the bad to be taught," he said in an address to the General Assembly on Monday. "They want their children to be told how to think, not what to think. That’s why we should not use inherently divisive concepts like Critical Race Theory in Virginia. And why we should not be teaching our children to see everything through the lens of race."

News 3 is taking an in-depth look at the order and its possible impact on local students beginning on News 3 at 6.