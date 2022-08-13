Local festival creates support, safe space for sexual assault survivors

HAMPTON, Va. - A festival for sexual assault survivors was held Friday evening.

The S.A.S.S. Festival, which stands for Sexual Assault Survivor Support festival, is the first of its kind. Our own News 3's Jessica Larche was the host of the festival.

The festival's creator, Myra Smith-Jones, shared with News 3 that she brought this festival to life in the Hampton Roads area because she wanted to continue to create events that empower, encourage, and create safe spaces for survivors like herself. She says she has been putting on events like this for six years. In November 2021, Breaking The Silence Advocacy Global Inc. non-profit was created.

Smith-Jones says she partnered with Oozlefinch Brewery/Blending to create the free family event. It was held from 6 to 9 p.m.

According to the organizer, all those involved in making this festival happen are also survivors or standing for someone who can't stand for themselves. A butterfly release was held for those who were killed or committed suicide as a result of their attack.

The festival featured singers, poets, karaoke, a live band, a children's corner, and a drag show. There were also brave storytellers of all ages.

