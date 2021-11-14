Local filmmaker releases movie based on crime that took place in Portsmouth in the 80's

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A local filmmaker has released a film inspired by crime that took place in Portsmouth in the eighties.

Local independent filmmaker Anthony Rolando Brown recently released his independent film, “The Towel Man,” which released for distribution through Amazon Prime Video.

The new film is said to be inspired by local criminal events which allegedly took place in and around Portsmouth in the eighties.

It involves a serial rapist, popularly known as “The Towel Man”.

Brown began researching local tales and myths about the 'Towel Man' and talking to residents that knew of these events.

Portsmouth City Councilman Paul Battle became the Executive Producer for Brown's film projects, which he shoots under the moniker “NVAsion Films”.

“I just want to try and disprove that you have to live in Los Angeles, NY or Atlanta to get things done” explained Brown.

The Towel Man is the second film Brown shot locally, but the first to be released on a major platform.

The film stars local first-time actors Ashley Jones, Clinton Madison and Nicole Reese and a cast of other local actors.

The film is free to watch with a Amazon Prime Video subscription.

