Local food bank cancels June 28 distribution event in Poquoson due to shortage of drivers

Charlie Neibergall/AP
A volunteer shows a box filled with produce to be given away at a drive-up produce giveaway organized by a Des Moines food pantry, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Across the country, people have picked up roughly 75 million food boxes this summer through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The effort began in the spring when efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus caused food demand at restaurants and schools to plunge, leaving farmers with little choice but to dispose of produce, meat and dairy products even as millions of people desperately turned to help from overwhelmed food banks. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 7:52 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 19:52:51-04

POQUOSON, Va. - Due to a shortage of drivers, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will not make any deliveries in Poquoson on June 28.

If you live in the area and are in need of food, you should attend the food distribution event at Coastal Community Church located at 110 Village Road in the Old Kroger store building in the Kiln Creek Shopping Center from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16.

You can also visit the food bank's local food pantry at 487 Wythe Creek Road on Friday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Church Women United of York County also operate a food closet every Wednesday from 12:30-5 p.m. for people who live in Poquoson and York County. These are drive-by distribution events at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, located at 300 Ella Taylor Road in Grafton. Proof of residence is needed.

