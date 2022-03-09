Watch
News

Actions

Local foodbank resumes USDA food distributions beginning March 18

Food banks
Scripps National
Food banks
Posted at 4:20 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 16:20:48-05

NORFOLK, Va. - The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will resume distributing emergency food boxes beginning Friday, March 18.

The first in a series of regular distributions will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Foodbank's warehouse, located at 800 Tidewater Drive in Norfolk. Eligible families will receive a 42-pound box of food, including lean protein and fresh vegetables and fruits.

Anyone who earns no more than 185% beyond the state's poverty line is eligible to receive assistance through this USDA program.

To register, call (757) 995-3256 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants will be asked to provide their name, address, phone number, number of people in their household and self-declared monthly income.

Only one person per household may register for that household, and eligible clients may receive only one emergency food box per month.Food

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories