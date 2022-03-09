Local foodbank resumes USDA food distributions beginning March 18

NORFOLK, Va. - The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will resume distributing emergency food boxes beginning Friday, March 18.

The first in a series of regular distributions will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Foodbank's warehouse, located at 800 Tidewater Drive in Norfolk. Eligible families will receive a 42-pound box of food, including lean protein and fresh vegetables and fruits.

Anyone who earns no more than 185% beyond the state's poverty line is eligible to receive assistance through this USDA program.

To register, call (757) 995-3256 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants will be asked to provide their name, address, phone number, number of people in their household and self-declared monthly income.

Only one person per household may register for that household, and eligible clients may receive only one emergency food box per month.Food