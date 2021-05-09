Local gym donates healthy foods to 'For Kids' nonprofit ahead of Mother's Day

NORFOLK, Va. - A local gym collected healthy foods to give to moms ahead of the Mother's Day holiday.

"Fitness Vibes 757' workers and clients donated healthy foods to the 'For Kids' nonprofit in South Norfolk.

The food will be given to families who use the nonprofit's facility.

The gym owner spoke to News 3 about the motivation behind Friday's event.

"Okay so, most of my clients are mothers themselves, so we got together to supply healthy foods to help the longevity of life, also to help them feel more at home. With my mother going through some of the same challenges that most people have, and us close to being homeless myself, my mom would most definitely be proud of me out here reaching back out to the community to help with some of the same issues we had with me growing up," Calvin Barnes Jr. said.

The gym collected food all last week for Friday's delivery.

