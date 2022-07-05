Watch Now
News

Actions

Local hip hop artist POWER$$$, considered to be armed and dangerous, wanted by U.S. Marshals on firearm charge

William Mike Burgess.PNG
U.S. Marshals Service
William "Mike" Burgess, aka "POWER$$$" or "MIC POWER$$$"
William Mike Burgess.PNG
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 15:31:21-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a local hip hop artist who is wanted on a federal firearm charge.

Authorities say William "Mike" Burgess, 45, is also an actor who goes by the stage names "POWER$$$" and "MIC POWER$$$." He is known to frequent the Denbigh area of Newport News.

Burgess is about 5'9" tall and weighs 215 lb.

U.S. Marshals say he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you know where Burgess may be, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or 1 (202) 407-3957.

There is a possible $500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo