Local leaders announce grant for Newport News/Williamsburg airport that will provide new flight

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Local leaders announced Tuesday the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) has been awarded a grant to provide funding for a new flight to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01), Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02), and Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03), as well as Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both of Virginia, joined together to announce that PHF has been awarded an $847,646 grant.

The grant comes from the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

It will specifically provide funding to provide a new United flight to IAD.

“This grant will not only provide vital air service between the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) and Washington Dulles Airport (IAD), but benefit the entire Greater Peninsula area,” said Congressman Rob Wittman. “By returning United Airlines to PHF with regular service for the first time since the early 1980’s, this grant allows PHF to meet the regions’ growing business demands through vital connections to overseas destinations. I am proud to have advocated on behalf of this funding for the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, and look forward to watching as this project improves the economy and quality of life across coastal Virginia.”