Watch
News

Actions

Local leaders announce grant for Newport News/Williamsburg airport that will provide new flight

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport
newport news williamsburg international airport.jpg
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 12:21:47-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Local leaders announced Tuesday the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) has been awarded a grant to provide funding for a new flight to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01), Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02), and Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03), as well as Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both of Virginia, joined together to announce that PHF has been awarded an $847,646 grant.

The grant comes from the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

It will specifically provide funding to provide a new United flight to IAD.

“This grant will not only provide vital air service between the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) and Washington Dulles Airport (IAD), but benefit the entire Greater Peninsula area,” said Congressman Rob Wittman. “By returning United Airlines to PHF with regular service for the first time since the early 1980’s, this grant allows PHF to meet the regions’ growing business demands through vital connections to overseas destinations. I am proud to have advocated on behalf of this funding for the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, and look forward to watching as this project improves the economy and quality of life across coastal Virginia.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections