Local mental health agency to host hiring event

Now hiring generic
Elise Amendola/AP
A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed on a business window, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Posted at 9:24 PM, Jul 28, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board is now hiring.

They announced that they will be holding an on-site hiring event on August 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board is located at 300 Medical Drive, behind Sentara CarePlex Hospital.

They are looking to fill the following full and part-time positions:

  • Peer Recovery Specialists
  • LPN and RN Supervisors
  • Licensed Professional Counselors and Clinical Social Workers
  • Behavioral Health and Substance Use Case Managers
  • Support Coordinators
  • Direct Care Associates

Attendees will have the chance to speak with members of the company's recruitment and leadership teams.

For more information and to apply, click here.

