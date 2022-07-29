Local mental health agency to host hiring event

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board is now hiring.
They announced that they will be holding an on-site hiring event on August 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board is located at 300 Medical Drive, behind Sentara CarePlex Hospital.
They are looking to fill the following full and part-time positions:
- Peer Recovery Specialists
- LPN and RN Supervisors
- Licensed Professional Counselors and Clinical Social Workers
- Behavioral Health and Substance Use Case Managers
- Support Coordinators
- Direct Care Associates
Attendees will have the chance to speak with members of the company's recruitment and leadership teams.
For more information and to apply, click here.