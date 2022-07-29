Local mental health agency to host hiring event

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board is now hiring.

They announced that they will be holding an on-site hiring event on August 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board is located at 300 Medical Drive, behind Sentara CarePlex Hospital.

They are looking to fill the following full and part-time positions:

Peer Recovery Specialists

LPN and RN Supervisors

Licensed Professional Counselors and Clinical Social Workers

Behavioral Health and Substance Use Case Managers

Support Coordinators

Direct Care Associates

Attendees will have the chance to speak with members of the company's recruitment and leadership teams.

For more information and to apply, click here.

