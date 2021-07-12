Local military command to have hand in Afghanistan withdrawal

NORFOLK, Va. - A local military command could have a hand in the withdrawal from Afghanistan. operating out of Naval Station Norfolk and Tampa, Florida.

The "Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Plan" develops and executes response efforts.

Leadership says the JECC has supported every major military operation since its inception. That includes the retrograde from Somalia and humanitarian response efforts

"They have a remarkable reputation, they're highly sought after by virtually all the combatant commands as well as many of the civilian authorities here. With a number of missions to include Operation Warp Speed, missions along the southwest border and then, of course, all of our missions forward in the Middle East to include the retrograde out of Afghanistan," Rear Admiral Paul Spedero, Comander, JECC said.

The JECC provides other forces with critical planners, joint public affairs, and digital communications.

President Biden says American forces will be out of Afghanistan by August 31.