Local military father surprises daughter during halftime show

Posted at 3:55 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 15:55:49-04

SMITHFIELD, Va. - A local cheerleader got a surprise visit from her father Saturday.

In honor of Military Child Month, Master Sergeant Christopher Reynolds came home after being deployed to the Middle East for roughly four months.

Reynolds is currently stationed at Langley Air Force Base. His daughter was doing her first halftime performance of the spring season for the Smithfield Packers youth sports when he surprised her.

The coaches and board members of Smithfield Packers youth sports got together so they could make this happen for the Reynolds family.

