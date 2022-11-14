Local mother grieves son's death from fentanyl poisoning, plans to create foundation to raise awareness

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Synthetic opioids like fentanyl continue to plague Hampton Roads.

We met yet another grieving family and they shared with us their heartbreaking story.

In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl. On Monday, we talked to a Gloucester mom whose son is part of that statistic.

“He had a lot of people who loved him and he should still be here,” Donna Hayes, a grieving mother shared.

Donna Haynes is talking about her son. Jonathon Hogge is forever 31. He died of fentanyl poisoning last September.

"I don’t know what he was given. I don’t know if I’ll ever know but it was laced with fentanyl and that took my son away,” she said.

Haynes is now left with pictures, memories, and a small garden honoring Jonathon.

Her son's work boots, are never to be worn again.

“Apart of me went with him when he died, and I’m fine with that because I’ll always be with him,” Haynes tells us.

Haynes says she's planning on creating a foundation in her son's name to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.

“I just pray that justice will be done one day, because it’s gotta stop," she said.

Another face, another family, morning their loved one.

"It's gotta stop," Haynes said.