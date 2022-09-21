Local Navy reservists host employer appreciation event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It was a show-and-tell of sorts for our local Navy reservists, with static displays of boats, demonstrations of Navy SEAL team gear, and more, all to thank employers.

“This has been very interesting today the Navy has opened up their arms and welcomed us, so I’m very excited and thankful to be apart of this,” said Adrian Lowery with Lumberton Housing Authority.

There’s 58,000 citizen sailors in the United States, meaning part of the time they’re in uniform and the rest of their time they’re working civilian jobs.

“You’re looking for an employee who can come in and use those skills they’ve already learned in the Navy or Navy Reserve come right into your organization and make an immediate impact,” said Paul Green with MedHealth Partners.

At the helm of those sailors is Vice Admiral John Mustin.

“We have very patriotic sailors who are in every community and state and territory of this nation,” Mustin said, “Our Navy has factored them into every operational plan, and the way that we’re going to employ ourselves steady state day to day operations like today as well as contingencies as well in conflict.”

He had this to say to his team.

“I’m very proud of what they do, I couldn’t be more thrilled every day to come to work every day and represent their interests,” Mustin said.