Local nonprofit aims to tackle removal of boat graveyard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A local nonprofit has their sights set on removing abandoned and derelict vessels in a boat graveyard near Pungo.

The graveyard is located on the North Landing River. Vessel Disposal & Reuse Foundation (VDRF) director Mike Provost said there are 13 boats that have been left to rot.

He said the boats are an eyesore and a hazard to both boaters and marine life. The area is also located adjacent to a nature preserve.

Provost said the graveyard is near 3,400 acres of protected wetlands.

VDRF is raising nearly $70,000 to remove and recycle the derelict vessels in late 2022.

The fundraiser to remove the boats is scheduled for Tuesday, August 9 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Wasserhund, located at 1805 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach. There will be magicians, balloon animals, a raffle and live music.