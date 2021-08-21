Local nonprofit, business seeks donations for Haiti’s earthquake survivors

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Millions of people, including thousands of children, have been impacted by the fatal earthquake that struck Haiti Saturday morning.

On August 15, around 1.2 million people, including 540,000 children, have been impacted by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake which struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday morning, according to UNICEF. The natural disaster left at least 1,941 people dead and more than 6,900 injured, which is expected to rise in the coming days.

Donations are needed to support the effort. A local organization and business are joining together to provide relief for Haiti.

Hampton Roads' nonprofit, Christians United for Haiti and business, MP Island Café joined hands to raise funds and relief supplies for Haiti’s earthquake survivors.

The following donations can be dropped off at MP Island Café at 6109 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk OR 5583 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth.

MEDICAL/HEALTH



Tarp

Tents

Generators

Eczema Cream

Mosquito/Insect Repellent

Insect Bites Cream

Disinfectants/Germ killer

Gauze

Disposable gloves

Sterile adhesive bandage in assorted sizes

2 & 4inch sterile gauze pads

Hypoallergenic adhesive tape

Triangular bandages

2 & 3inch sterile roller bandages

Scissors

Tweezers/Needle

Hand sanitizer

Equipment sanitizer

Medicated ointments

Thermometer

IV Needle and kits

Syringes

ACE bandage/wraps

Respiratory isolation masks

Blood pressure cuffs

Pulse oximeter

Safety pins

Cleansing agent/soap

Water purifier

Clorox/Bleach/Clorox WIPES

Latex gloves

First Aid items (all types)

Gowns/Bedsheets/Towels

CHILDREN/HYGIENE



Children Multivitamin

Hair Bows, Barrettes, Ribbons

Lotion/Deodorant

Toothbrush/Toothpaste

Hair Brush/Comb

Body Soap (soap bar)

Shampoo/Conditioner

Baby Powder/Shampoo

Diapers/Baby Wipes

Tampon and Pads

Hypoallergenic Lotion

Laundry Soap (Powder)

EDUCATIONAL



Notebooks

Backpacks

Pencils/Pens/Sharpeners

Crayons/colored pencils

Construction Papers

ABC Writing Pads with lines

Pocket folders

Loose-leaf papers

Index cards

Erasers/School Scissors

Paper Glue (liquid or stick)

Calculators (solar operated)

Coloring & Activity books

Chalkboard Chalk (all colors)

Monetary donations can also be accepted via GoFundMe or Zelle at donate@christiansunitedforhaiti.org

If you would like to volunteer, support, or partner with the organizations, contact: 757.942.5363 [christiansunitedforhaiti.org] info@christiansunitedforhaiti.org

