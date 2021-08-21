Local nonprofit, business seeks donations for Haiti’s earthquake survivors

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Millions of people, including thousands of children, have been impacted by the fatal earthquake that struck Haiti Saturday morning.
On August 15, around 1.2 million people, including 540,000 children, have been impacted by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake which struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday morning, according to UNICEF. The natural disaster left at least 1,941 people dead and more than 6,900 injured, which is expected to rise in the coming days.
Donations are needed to support the effort. A local organization and business are joining together to provide relief for Haiti.
Hampton Roads' nonprofit, Christians United for Haiti and business, MP Island Café joined hands to raise funds and relief supplies for Haiti’s earthquake survivors.
The following donations can be dropped off at MP Island Café at 6109 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk OR 5583 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth.
MEDICAL/HEALTH
- Tarp
- Tents
- Generators
- Eczema Cream
- Mosquito/Insect Repellent
- Insect Bites Cream
- Disinfectants/Germ killer
- Gauze
- Disposable gloves
- Sterile adhesive bandage in assorted sizes
- 2 & 4inch sterile gauze pads
- Hypoallergenic adhesive tape
- Triangular bandages
- 2 & 3inch sterile roller bandages
- Scissors
- Tweezers/Needle
- Hand sanitizer
- Equipment sanitizer
- Medicated ointments
- Thermometer
- IV Needle and kits
- Syringes
- ACE bandage/wraps
- Respiratory isolation masks
- Blood pressure cuffs
- Pulse oximeter
- Safety pins
- Cleansing agent/soap
- Water purifier
- Clorox/Bleach/Clorox WIPES
- Latex gloves
- First Aid items (all types)
- Gowns/Bedsheets/Towels
CHILDREN/HYGIENE
- Children Multivitamin
- Hair Bows, Barrettes, Ribbons
- Lotion/Deodorant
- Toothbrush/Toothpaste
- Hair Brush/Comb
- Body Soap (soap bar)
- Shampoo/Conditioner
- Baby Powder/Shampoo
- Diapers/Baby Wipes
- Tampon and Pads
- Hypoallergenic Lotion
- Laundry Soap (Powder)
EDUCATIONAL
- Notebooks
- Backpacks
- Pencils/Pens/Sharpeners
- Crayons/colored pencils
- Construction Papers
- ABC Writing Pads with lines
- Pocket folders
- Loose-leaf papers
- Index cards
- Erasers/School Scissors
- Paper Glue (liquid or stick)
- Calculators (solar operated)
- Coloring & Activity books
- Chalkboard Chalk (all colors)
Monetary donations can also be accepted via GoFundMe or Zelle at donate@christiansunitedforhaiti.org
If you would like to volunteer, support, or partner with the organizations, contact: 757.942.5363 [christiansunitedforhaiti.org] info@christiansunitedforhaiti.org