Local nonprofit in need of volunteers for 46th annual Norfolk Harborfest

NORFOLK, Va. - One local nonprofit is searching for volunteers for the 46th annual Norfolk Harborfest that is making its grand return this weekend.

REACH Inc. is looking for volunteers for this weekend's festival. The festival returns to Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront on Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12. Volunteers are needed on June 11.

REACH is a nonprofit and its main goal is to promote literacy via book ownership.

The nonprofit allows families to come to the Big Free Bookstore inside Military Circle Mall to shop their store and receive two free brand new books per person in their household up to two times a week.

To raise money for its mission, REACH is in need of volunteers to help fundraise and work one of the tents at Harborfest.

According to the nonprofit, these events are crucial to its success, as a REACH receives a portion of the sales and all tips earned.

To sign up to volunteer, click here.