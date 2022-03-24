Local nonprofit sending urgently needed medical supplies to Ukraine, asking for donations

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Newport News is working to support the people of Ukraine by collecting donations of much-needed medical supplies.

According to Laurel Nopper, the center's marketing coordinator, OSC and the Coastal Virginia Surgery Center are sending medical supplies and equipment donations to the EMBRACE Foundation, which repurposes durable medical equipment to help underserved people around the world.

The EMBRACE Foundation will then send those donations to the Samaritan's Purse field hospital in Ukraine.

A wide range of medical supplies are being requested, from sutures to butterfly needles to local anesthesia. For a full list of items, click here.

Medical supplies can be dropped off at the Orthopaedic & Spine Center, located at 250 Nat Turner Boulevard in Newport News. The EMBRACE Foundation also offers local pickup services in the Hampton Roads area.

To learn more about the EMBRACE Foundation, click here.