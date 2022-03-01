Local nonprofit sends team to Ukraine border to assist refugees fleeing from violence

NORFOLK, Va. - A Virginia Beach nonprofit is sending a team to the Ukraine border to assist refugees.

On Wednesday, Operation Blessing’s International Disaster Relief team will leave from Norfolk and travel to Poland to help with the massive wave of refugees near the border with Ukraine.

The United Nations Refugee Agency says the situation in Ukraine could lead to Europe's largest refugee crisis this century.

Since Russia invaded the country, the U.N. says approximately 660,000 people have left Ukraine.

They have reported 377,000 refugees have entered Poland, with 50,000 more arriving daily.

Operation Blessing team is set to set up a hub for emergency relief efforts to help the wave of refugees. They will be bringing relief supplies including water filtration devices, solar lamps, and hygiene kits which will be distributed to refugees who are staying in camps near the Polish-Ukraine border.

The nonprofit also says they plan to set up medical clinics near the border.

To donate to the relief efforts, click here.

