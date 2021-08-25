Local organization gives away back-to-school supplies in Eastern Shore with drive-thru event

OLNEY, Va. - An Eastern Shore organization is supplying students with free backpacks filled with school supplies during a back-to-school event.

Love Thy Neighbor, LLC is having a back-to-school event this Saturday, August 28, at 2 p.m. It will take place in front of Love Thy Neighbor, LLC at 25262 Lankford Hwy

They are supplying 200 backpacks with loose-leaf paper, notebooks, pencils, pens, folders, rulers, hand sanitizers, and masks.

To stay COVID-19 safe, the event will be drive-thru style. They will also be giving away candy apples, Walmart and gas gift cards (valued at $10). Two high schoolers will also win $200 towards other items needed for school.