Local organization hosts 'Community Day' in Portsmouth to distribute free supplies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Vision Driven 757 is hosting a 'Community Day,' a supply distribution and parking lot rally.

On Saturday, the community can come out to a family-friendly event at the Craddock Community Garden, located at 52 Afton Parkway from noon to 4 p.m.

Organizers say attendees will receive free household items, PPE, non-perishable food items, and hot meals. The youth attending will receive free books, toys, learning aids, and ice cream.

The event will feature family activities and music.

Vision Driven 757 is partnering with over ten organizations/businesses across the Hampton Roads area, including Girls Scouts of Colonial Coast, United Health Care, Believe, Pray, Overcome, and more.

Supplies that will be passed out include household cleaning supplies, first aid kits, hygiene bags, face masks, and toiletries.

Organizers say there will also be on-site voter registration.

The event is open to the public and family friendly. All attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.