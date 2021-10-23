Watch
Local organization opens scholarship application for Black students pursuing STEM

Scholarship Application on a table and dollars.
Posted at 7:46 PM, Oct 23, 2021
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - One local organization is helping in increasing diversity in STEM professions.

United Way of South Hampton Roads just opened its second round of applications for Black students pursuing a degree in science, technology, engineering, or math.

The program is funded from USAA. They will award a total of 120 scholarships.

The application is open to high school seniors and veterans entering college as first-time freshman in spring 2022. Each scholarship recipient will receive up to $10,000. Women will account for 50% of scholarship recipients and 25% will be awarded to applicants who qualify as first-generation college students.

Applications are currently open and the deadline to apply is November 30.

For more information on application requirements and to apply, click here.

