Local organizations team up to give away over 2,000 food baskets to Norfolk community ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Posted at 10:37 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 22:37:43-05

NORFOLK, Va. - The efforts still continue locally to give families a boost. Saturday was the 13th annual Turkey Trailer, a day of giving back.

More than 2,000 food baskets were prepared for families needing a meal ahead of the holidays.

The baskets were given away at Norfolk's Harbor Park. Solid Rock Worldwide Outreach and Ministry was behind the idea.

They teamed up with HeadWaters Resort and Casino for the day of service.

"Remember, service is the rent that you pay to live here on earth. That's something that my grandmother instilled in me as a child. So just always look for that opportunity to give a hand up," Mechele Hairston said.

Solid Rock also teamed up with local food banks and other groups to make the day possible.

