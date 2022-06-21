NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News pharmacy has agreed to pay to settle claims of alleged record-keeping violations associated with controlled substances.

Hidenwood Pharmacy, Inc., and its owner, Anne Hutchens, of Seaport, have agreed to pay $125,000 to settle civil penalty claims. The claims stem from alleged record-keeping violations associated with controlled substances.

The government alleged that the pharmacy failed to comply with various record-keeping requirements, including the failure to validate DEA registrations. This led to resulting in prescriptions being dispensed under invalid or incorrect DEA numbers. The government also says the pharmacy failed to maintain records of distributions with the required information; failed to maintain a current self-certification in violation of the Combat Methamphetamine Act of 2005 and to provide documentation of employee self-certifications; failed to display the warning notice regarding pseudoephedrine purchases on the electronic signature device; and failed to maintain a system to detect orders of unusual size or frequency.

According to officials, CSA record-keeping requirements were created to protect the health and safety of the public from dangers posed by highly addictive or dangerous controlled substances, such as opioids, being diverted into the illicit market, while also ensuring that patients have access to pharmaceutical controlled substances for legitimate medical purposes.

The pharmacy agreed with the DEA Diversion Group to take a number of measures to prevent this from reoccurring.