HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - At drug stores across the country you can get COVID tests and vaccinations, and now pharmacists can write prescriptions for Paxlovid, a drug that can help treat COVID-19.

The owner at People’s Pharmacy on Church Street in Norfolk wants more people to know about the drug and be aware that they have plenty of it available.

83-year-old Wylean Jenkins was delighted to get her second booster on Thursday.

At first, she said she was reluctant to get vaccinated but then changed her mind once she said she saw people dying from COVID-19.

Preventing illness and death is the purpose of the drug Paxlovid.

It was granted an emergency use authorization by FDA in an effort to make it easier for the public to get.

Pharmacists like Dr. DeShonna Garrett are allowed to now write prescriptions.

“I think it’s great. It eliminates the patient from having to make an appointment with the doctor or waiting at Urgent Care. If they know that they’re having symptoms and they test positive for COVID they can go to the pharmacy and we are able to provide that to them,” said Dr. Garrett.

The purpose of the drug is to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 cases for people over the age of 12 who are at high risk of getting a severe case of COVID-19.

“I had relatives that had it. They were very sick but thank God the Lord brought them through,” said Jenkins.

Some believe the possible risks of vaccines and medications outweigh getting sick.

“Definitely a game changer from the vaccine to the antivirals, it’s really going to save a lot of people’s lives. I’m excited that we can offer it as a pharmacist,” said Dr. Garrett.

