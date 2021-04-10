Local plant society holds plant sale to preserve the local ecosystem

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Virginia Natural Plant Society is holding its annual indigenous plant sale on Saturday, April 10.

Like each year, VNPS South Hampton Roads Chapter organizes this Annual Native Plant Sale with over 1300 native plants. The organization says the plants are priced at low prices and are native to the region.

Steve Stasulis, the chapter’s president, told News 3 that the plants also provide food for local insects that help preserve the local ecosystem. Money raised will also benefit the society’s efforts in local projects to help beautify the region.

The plant sale is at the Lynnhaven House located at 4409 Wishart Road in Virginia Beach. The sale starts at 9:00 a.m.

Facemasks and social distancing are required. Preregistration is required through Eventbrite, click here to be redirected.