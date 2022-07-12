Local Police investigate bomb threats at multiple colleges in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Police are investigating three colleges that have received bomb threats on Tuesday July 12.

Norfolk State University, Tidewater Community College, and Regent University received threats.

Regent University first recieved reports of a bomb threat around 11:30 a.m. and has issued an evacuation order for their campus while authorities investigate. Security teams are sweeping the campus and the campus community will be advised when it is safe to return to the campus.

A Norfolk State Professor told News 3 that a threat happened on campus and authorities are currently searching the campus with dogs.

Chesapeake's Emergency Dispatch Center recieved a threat at 11:21 a.m. for Tidewater Community College. The caller referenced a backpack bomb located in a particular area of the school. The school has been evacuated and Chesapeake Police and Fire Marshal's conducted a thorough search. No explosive devices were found and an all-clear was given to reoccupy the building.

The investigations are ongoing.