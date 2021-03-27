Menu

Local politicians react to deadly shootings at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Justin Fleenor
Posted at 12:57 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 12:57:04-04

Local politicians are reacting to the news of multiple overnight shootings at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront that left two people dead and at least 10 more injured.

U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner both tweeted about the shootings, with Kaine calling for Congress to act on gun violence and Warner describing the news as "infuriating."

Rep. Elaine Luria, who serves the 2nd District of Virginia, spoke to News 3 while participating in the Hampton Roads Great American Cleanup and said that the incident was "tragic."

"Our local police, especially our Virginia Beach Police, are working diligently around the clock since this happened to try and understand what happened and why it happened," she told News 3 reporter Erin Miller. "Their priorities are to make the beach a safe and inviting place for families to come, and I know that they'll continue that work this summer."

This story will be updated as we receive more statements.

