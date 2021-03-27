Local politicians react to deadly shootings at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Local politicians are reacting to the news of multiple overnight shootings at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront that left two people dead and at least 10 more injured.

U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner both tweeted about the shootings, with Kaine calling for Congress to act on gun violence and Warner describing the news as "infuriating."

I feel sick at the news of yet another senseless mass shooting—in a community already scarred by the scourge of gun violence. My heart is with Virginia Beach today. We cannot stand by as more families lose loved ones. The time for Congress to act on gun violence is NOW. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) March 27, 2021

To wake up to another mass shooting, this time in the Commonwealth, is infuriating. When will it end? We are the only developed country with this level of gun violence. My heart is with all involved in this tragedy on the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach. https://t.co/5cUuUUyzDo — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) March 27, 2021

Rep. Elaine Luria, who serves the 2nd District of Virginia, spoke to News 3 while participating in the Hampton Roads Great American Cleanup and said that the incident was "tragic."

"Our local police, especially our Virginia Beach Police, are working diligently around the clock since this happened to try and understand what happened and why it happened," she told News 3 reporter Erin Miller. "Their priorities are to make the beach a safe and inviting place for families to come, and I know that they'll continue that work this summer."

This story will be updated as we receive more statements.