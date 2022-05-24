Local politicians react to mass shooting at Texas elementary school

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Fourteen students and a teacher were tragically killed during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the gunman, an 18-year-old man, was killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which is about 85 miles west of San Antonio. Abbott said the Uvalde High School student shot his grandmother before going into the school.

As the country mourns more lives lost to senseless gun violence, politicians in Virginia and Hampton Roads are reacting to the tragedy. You can read what they had to say about the shooting below:

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

We have a deep sickness in this country. We cannot accept it as normal. I’m not going to stop pushing for legislation to make our communities safer. https://t.co/4Y6kavXj6d — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 24, 2022

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper

What a devastating and unspeakable tragedy at a Texas Elementary School where at least 14 students were killed by a shooter. Our hearts are heavy for their loved ones and the community.

- RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 24, 2022

Virginia Beach City Councilman Aaron Rouse

I don’t have the words, just the pain.Another senseless tragic mass shooting. 14 babies and their teacher gunned down. #Uvalde — Aaron Rouse (@AaronRouseVaBch) May 24, 2022

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi

How many more children do we have to lose in mass shootings before we stanch the flood of guns? How many? https://t.co/EBOESXzoPB — Ramin Fatehi (@fatehinorfolk) May 24, 2022

This story will continue to be updated as more reactions come in.