Local politicians react to mass shooting at Texas elementary school

Texas School-Shooting
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Posted at 6:02 PM, May 24, 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Fourteen students and a teacher were tragically killed during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the gunman, an 18-year-old man, was killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which is about 85 miles west of San Antonio. Abbott said the Uvalde High School student shot his grandmother before going into the school.

As the country mourns more lives lost to senseless gun violence, politicians in Virginia and Hampton Roads are reacting to the tragedy. You can read what they had to say about the shooting below:

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper

Virginia Beach City Councilman Aaron Rouse

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi

This story will continue to be updated as more reactions come in.

