Local realtors, property owners sue Virginia Beach over short term rental regulations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A group of local realtors and property owners are suing the city of Virginia Beach over regulations for short term rentals, such as Airbnb.

In September, city council members increased regulations for properties that are used for short term rentals. The regulations were aimed at safety.

Right now new short term rentals are allowed only at the Oceanfront and in Sandbridge. Among the new regulations - stricter rules about how smoke alarms are installed in homes.

The realtors says those regulations go too far and are in conflict with state law. They want the new regulations thrown out.

Virginia Beach tells News 3 they have not received the lawsuit yet but will respond appropriately when they've been served.

