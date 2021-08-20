Local restaurant and Virginia Beach non-profit team up to provide help for Haiti

NORFOLK, VA - The death toll for the earthquake last week in Haiti is now more than 1,900. UNICEF estimates 1.2 million people were impacted, including more than a half a million children.

Help is pouring in to help towns left to rubble, including thousands of miles away in Hampton Roads.

MP Island Cafe in Norfolk was jamming on Friday afternoon, those looking to get a taste of the islands. But off in the corner, many noticed a big blue bin.

"So when I heard about the earthquake I went straight into disaster relief mode sending emails and texts to friends and partners in ministry relief, I knew we needed to do something," said Calherbe Monel of Virginia Beach.

Monel was born and raised in Haiti, but he now runs a non profit out of Virginia Ceach called Christians United for Haiti. The non-profit has been helping Haitians with humanitarian relief, starting up small businesses, and helping build schools and roads since 2007.

"In 2010 we were there 12 days after that earthquake we flew from Norfolk," said Monel.

That earthquake left more than 200,000 residents dead, so Monel said it was a no-brainer that he step up once again to help those devastated by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

"Sunday afternoon they were hit by Tropical Storm Grace so people were under the rain Sunday through Tuesday with no tarps, no tents, no clothing and they couldn't go in there homes of course, " he said.

Last week he teamed up with the owners of MP Island Cafe, hoping those stopping in for a bite, will also donate some relief items to Haitians in need in the bins provided.

"We really need tarps, tents and generators, so they can have a little bit of shelter," he said.

Medical supplies are also at the top of the donation list, for the close to 10,000 who are injured.

"This is a small effort, and we are also calling on anyone else to help us," said Monel.

The blue bins will be at MP Island Cafe in Norfolk and their Portsmouth location for the next few weeks, and you can also donate to their Go Fund Me.