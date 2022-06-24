Local, state politicians react after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the ruling which legalized abortions.

The decision came in a case about Mississippi’s abortion law, which sought to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

With Friday’s decision, states can now make their own laws regarding abortions. Thirteen states have so-called trigger laws, which ban abortions following the overturning of Roe.

Following the decision, Virginia politicians on both sides of the aisle made their stances known on the ruling.

Victoria LaCivita, spokesperson for Attorney General Jason Miyares, has issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court's decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

"Today the Supreme Court ruled that the issue of abortion should not be decided by unelected federal judges, but by the people of the States through their elected representatives. Good and reasonable people can disagree on this issue but now Virginians, not federal judges, can decide its future. The Attorney General will continue to uphold and enforce both the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Virginia."

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade:

“This decision jeopardizes the health and autonomy of millions of American women and turns back the clock on nearly 50 years of settled and reaffirmed law – reflecting a Court that has increasingly issued politicized rulings that undermine the fundamental rights of Americans. This decision will take control over personal health care decisions away from individuals and give it to politicians in state legislatures across the country. I am heartbroken for the generations of women who now have fewer rights than when they were born, many of whom will be forced into life-threatening or prohibitively expensive circumstances to access health care as a result of this radical decision. For them and for all Virginians and Americans, I will continue working to protect needed access to safe, legal abortion.”

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) released the following statement on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a rollback of the rights of women in the United States. A woman’s right to choose should be made between a woman, her health care provider, and her faith. For the first time in our nation’s history, today’s women have less freedoms than previous generations.



“This decision is further proof that we need to enshrine reproductive freedom protections into federal law to protect Americans from government overreach and restore the rights of women across the country. I will continue to be an advocate in Congress for women and fight to protect the rights of all Americans, including the right to choose.”

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) issued the following statement on the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson ruling:

“This ruling is historic and monumental and affirms my belief that all life is sacred. Each state government and its duly elected representatives will now make the determination about the types of laws they wish to have in place. I, for one, will continue to advocate for commonsense measures that the broad majority of Americans support like protecting life at crucial points of development and prohibiting horrendous procedures like partial-birth and pain-capable abortions. This is a very emotional and sensitive issue for many Americans, and I urge calm and respect for the Court’s decision and hope people who have strong feelings on both sides will voice them peacefully.”

Delegate Hala Ayala, candidate for State Senate District 33, today released the following statement after the Supreme Court of the United States voted to roll back Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision: