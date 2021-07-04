Local YMCA hosts Independence 5K run to raise money for memberships for people in need

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - If you're thinking of running or just getting your steps in before the July 4th fireworks on Sunday, then the Mt. Trashmore YMCA's Independence Day 5K run is the perfect place to do that.

In its 37th year, the race benefits the Annual Giving Campaign, an ongoing fundraising effort to ensure all who wish to participate at the YMCA but may have barriers to access -- such as cost -- get the support they need to thrive in the Y's programs.

The organization wrote in a statement that the funds help support over 30 percent of program and membership participants that "would otherwise may not be able to participate." Additionally, the YMCA gives out over $8 million in financial assistance each year.

The organizers said roughly 400 people have signed up so far, and it's still not too late to sign up. The run starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Mt. Trashmore YMCA, located at 4441 South Blvd, Virginia Beach. A child's run called the Tot Trot will start at approximately 8:30 a.m.

If you would like to sign up, click here to be taken to the Independence Day 5K page. It is $45 to sign up for the 5K run and the Tot Trot is free.

There is the option to run virtually, which is free. If you prefer to help the YMCA but not run, you can also make a monetary donation on the webpage.

Prizes will be given to winners and and certain participants.