Local youth organization holds diaper drive for Hampton Roads families in need

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Are you in need of diapers or know of a family who may need assistance?

A local organization is hosting a diaper drive for Hampton Roads residents.

Kids 4 Change 757, is a local youth non-profit organization founded by 12-year-old Cartier Carey. News 3 gave Carey a People Taking Action Award for his service in the community in July 2020.

Now the organization is back to serve the community with a diaper drive!

The organization posted on their Facebook page that they are currently arranging pick-up times for those in need to pick up diapers or pull-ups at their location in Hampton.

https://www.facebook.com/118814493243802/posts/274082051050378/

Kids 4 Change 757 says they are also still accepting donations. For pick-up times and donation drop-offs, inbox the organization on their Facebook page.

