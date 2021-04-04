Local youth organization holds diaper drive for Hampton Roads families in need

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Are you in need of diapers or know of a family who may need assistance?
A local organization is hosting a diaper drive for Hampton Roads residents.
Kids 4 Change 757, is a local youth non-profit organization founded by 12-year-old Cartier Carey. News 3 gave Carey a People Taking Action Award for his service in the community in July 2020.
Now the organization is back to serve the community with a diaper drive!
The organization posted on their Facebook page that they are currently arranging pick-up times for those in need to pick up diapers or pull-ups at their location in Hampton.
Kids 4 Change 757 says they are also still accepting donations. For pick-up times and donation drop-offs, inbox the organization on their Facebook page.
