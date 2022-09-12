Lockdown lifted at VSU after man with air rifle arrested, officials say

ETTRICK, Va. -- A campus-wide lockdown at Virginia State University (VSU) was lifted Saturday evening after a Petersburg man with an air rifle was arrested, according to officials with the university.

Officials said a member of the VSU community reported seeing a man walking on campus "carrying a backpack with what appeared to be a rifle attached."

"The campus was immediately placed on lockdown, and a search for the man began," officials said.

Police said the man, who is not a VSU student and lives in Petersburg, was arrested at his home without incident.

Police said the firearm he was carrying was an air rifle.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was charged with trespassing on VSU property after being previously warned, according to officials. He was taken to the Chesterfield County Jail.

The lockdown delayed the football game against Bluefield State University that had been slated to begin at 6 p.m. at Rogers Stadium.

"You may resume normal activities," Officials posted around 6:35 p.m. "The VSU football game will begin at 7:45 pm."

Tonight’s 6 PM football game is delayed due to campus lockdown. More information to follow. — Virginia State University (@VSU_1882) September 10, 2022

University officials credited the "diligence of our campus community" for reporting the "potential threat."

"The quick reaction and great partnerships between VSU Police, Chesterfield County Police, Petersburg Police, and Colonial Heights Police Departments allowed a safe conclusion to this incident. VSU Police would like to thank the VSU Community for 'seeing something and saying something,'" officials wrote.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.